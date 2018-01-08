5 Alternatives To These Sold Out Holographic Eyeliners

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it’s got to be good.
These days, holographic makeup is hard to avoid. Type the h-word into Sephora's search engine and feast your eyes on the whopping 71 different products that pop up. Clearly the trend has staying power, because after months of beauty industry domination, brands are still coming out with holographic highlighters, eyeshadows, eyeliners, and lip glosses. The latest? Nyx's Holographic Halo Cream Eyeliner, which is completely sold out at Ulta Beauty.
The pigmented eyeliners are the newest members of Nyx's impressive holographic family. The potted creams come in five duo-chrome shades that range from metallic bronze to frosty pink and work as liner if you use an angled brush, shadow if you use your fingers.
Sadly, Ulta Beauty's stock of the item has been wiped clean, but Nyx's website still has some available. But in case you miss your chance to buy, or simply want to try something new, we've rounded up our favorite duo-chrome and holo eye products in the slides ahead.