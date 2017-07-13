Story from Fashion

What NYC Girls Wear To Look Cool When It's Hot AF

Kelly Agnew
Summer weather brings with it some pretty Instagram-worthy moments — take, for example, those sherbet-hued, magic-hour sunsets that dominate your entire feed (you know you've posted one). But it also brings some less-glamorous moments, like sweating through your clothes on the way to work, thanks to steam-room-level humidity. No one knows this struggle — and the outfits to cope with it — better than New Yorkers. Chalk it up to having to commute everywhere on foot or their general no-effs-given approach to self-expression, but city girls have the whole looking cool in the heat thing on lock.
With summer's hottest days on the horizon, we teamed up with PUMA to get sweat-proof outfit inspiration straight from the streets (and sticky subway platforms) of NYC. Between breathable textures and skin-baring silhouettes, the eight women ahead prove that a bathing suit isn't the only viable option for sky-high temps. Keep scrolling to check out their creative mash-ups and how to stay chill (in every sense of the word) all season long.
Marley Parker, 17, East Harlem
Introducing the summer-style starter kit: a loose and breathable drawstring dress, hoop earrings, and chic sneaks.
Photographed by Amber Mahoney
ASOS dress, model's own pants and shoes.
Gala, 18, Brooklyn
Because it's just too damn hot to do all-black everything, embrace your girly side (and give the monochrome thing a try) with matchy-matchy pink pieces in ultra-light fabrics.
Photographed by Amber Mahoney
ASOS bodysuit and shorts, model's own shoes and jewelry.
Ivy Stewart, 19, Brooklyn
If you opt for sleeves, make sure they're sheer. The see-through trend offers (almost) the same coverage — but with a breeze.
Medha Ghosh, 22, Philadelphia
ICYMI: The tie-front crop top is the shirt of the season. Style it with shorts and bold kicks and you're good to go — anywhere.
Photographed by Amber Mahoney
Model's own top, shorts, shoes, and accessories.
Lao, 24, Brooklyn
Jazz up your classic cut-offs by adding a patterned, billowy button-up and fancy footwear, like these lace-up brogues. Paper fan highly recommended.
Photographed by Amber Mahoney
Zara top, H&M skirt, Aoko Su jewelry.
Akua Shabaka, 19, Brooklyn
For an off-the-shoulder look that doesn't feel played out, try a top in an unexpected color (like mint) and pair with a standout texture (like patent leather).
Indira Scott, 20, Queens
When in doubt, wear workout clothes. Only this time, save the sports bra for the gym and wear a sweet, cropped gingham top instead.
Photographed by Amber Mahoney
Topshop dress, Urban Outfitters belt, model's own boots and accessories.
Torraine Futurum, Queens
The easiest way to break up a busy floral print? Add a corset belt in a solid color, badass boots, and a neck scarf (to absorb some sweat) into the mix.
