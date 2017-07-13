Summer weather brings with it some pretty Instagram-worthy moments — take, for example, those sherbet-hued, magic-hour sunsets that dominate your entire feed (you know you've posted one). But it also brings some less-glamorous moments, like sweating through your clothes on the way to work, thanks to steam-room-level humidity. No one knows this struggle — and the outfits to cope with it — better than New Yorkers. Chalk it up to having to commute everywhere on foot or their general no-effs-given approach to self-expression, but city girls have the whole looking cool in the heat thing on lock.