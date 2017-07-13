Summer weather brings with it some pretty Instagram-worthy moments — take, for example, those sherbet-hued, magic-hour sunsets that dominate your entire feed (you know you've posted one). But it also brings some less-glamorous moments, like sweating through your clothes on the way to work, thanks to steam-room-level humidity. No one knows this struggle — and the outfits to cope with it — better than New Yorkers. Chalk it up to having to commute everywhere on foot or their general no-effs-given approach to self-expression, but city girls have the whole looking cool in the heat thing on lock.
With summer's hottest days on the horizon, we teamed up with PUMA to get sweat-proof outfit inspiration straight from the streets (and sticky subway platforms) of NYC. Between breathable textures and skin-baring silhouettes, the eight women ahead prove that a bathing suit isn't the only viable option for sky-high temps. Keep scrolling to check out their creative mash-ups and how to stay chill (in every sense of the word) all season long.
Advertisement
Marley Parker, 17, East Harlem
Introducing the summer-style starter kit: a loose and breathable drawstring dress, hoop earrings, and chic sneaks.
Gala, 18, Brooklyn
Because it's just too damn hot to do all-black everything, embrace your girly side (and give the monochrome thing a try) with matchy-matchy pink pieces in ultra-light fabrics.
Ivy Stewart, 19, Brooklyn
If you opt for sleeves, make sure they're sheer. The see-through trend offers (almost) the same coverage — but with a breeze.
Medha Ghosh, 22, Philadelphia
ICYMI: The tie-front crop top is the shirt of the season. Style it with shorts and bold kicks and you're good to go — anywhere.
Lao, 24, Brooklyn
Jazz up your classic cut-offs by adding a patterned, billowy button-up and fancy footwear, like these lace-up brogues. Paper fan highly recommended.
Akua Shabaka, 19, Brooklyn
For an off-the-shoulder look that doesn't feel played out, try a top in an unexpected color (like mint) and pair with a standout texture (like patent leather).
Indira Scott, 20, Queens
When in doubt, wear workout clothes. Only this time, save the sports bra for the gym and wear a sweet, cropped gingham top instead.
Torraine Futurum, Queens
The easiest way to break up a busy floral print? Add a corset belt in a solid color, badass boots, and a neck scarf (to absorb some sweat) into the mix.
Advertisement
Shop This Story