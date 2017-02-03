Forget clothes, makeup, and shoes — we all know that diamonds are a girl's best friend. Really, who doesn't want a little sparkle on their finger every now and then? That's why, just in time for Valentine's Day (listen up, significant others!), we've rounded up 30 of the most gorgeous baubles made right here in the city. From square-cut to pear-shaped to the simplest of bands, there's something here for every New York bride-to-be (and those aspiring future brides, too).
