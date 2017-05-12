However, in some cases, people aren't just asking for the facts when they inquire about their partner's sexual history, Thomas says. "Asking can be a way to get to know somebody, but basically what you're looking for is whether or not this person is good in bed," she says. Of course, having more sexual experiences doesn't necessarily correlate to being good in bed, but some people might assume this is the case, she says. If it's a brand new relationship, you might use the number to interpret what someone is looking for in a relationship, Thomas says. "You [think you] can tell if someone is a long-term type, looking for a monogamous relationship, or if someone isn't really ready for commitment," she says. Asking isn't passing judgement; it's just trying to "understand what kind of life experience they've had," she says.