Nothing gets us ready for summer like the 1995 coming-of-age film Now and Then. As much a fashion moment as it was a story about female friendship, Now and Then taught us that BFFs of all styles could hang together. Sam, Roberta, Teeny, and Chrissy certainly made fashion waves. And remember their spats with the Wormers? "Your wit astounds me."
It's time to revisit the classic. No one knows how to dress for bike rides and road trips like these girls did, and every one of their summer outings gave us another reason to pull out our favorite scrunchies. They were the epitome of girl power pre-iPhone era, trendsetters ahead of their time. And — luckily for us — the '90s are trending.
Ahead, we're revisiting every style moment of the feel-good movie that you might have missed. Grab your pudding and take notes.
