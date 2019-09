Why It Doesn’t Matter That My Husband Gave Me An Allowance

"No. I’m sure my parents and how they did it was a big part of why my money is my money and his money is his money, and to this day we don’t share expenses. My father was a diplomat and my mother had to give up her career to travel with him, and I remember how unhappy she was with it. One time, my father went on a huge shopping spree, and someone asked my mom, oh how are you okay with this? My father overheard it, and he goes, well it’s my money, I can spend it however I want. For him to not acknowledge my mother and her nonfinancial contribution was hard to forget even as a kid.""I’m not sure. I think my husband knows in his head. But a lot of people think he sacrificed more, and I came out winning in the end, just because of the financial support that I got from him. "I did have this conversation with his friend once which was extremely insulting for me. I don’t remember how it started, but we were talking about money, somehow it turned into me defending myself. He thinks that a major sacrifice was made on my husband's part because he had to support me financially, and maybe on paper that’s how it is, but I did not abuse that financial support. I did not spend at all, I’m pretty sure I ate less than I’m supposed to, and people just think that I won a lottery that I’m in Canada working and someone else was supporting me financially. I don’t think anyone knows what I gave up — my career, but also, you know, I see my family only every two years now. "In all fairness, right now I have every tool I need to be where he is, so what’s stopping me? So it’s fine, I have accepted it, and I’m pretty happy with where I am now. But I read the interview with the lady who moved to Rio , and I was like, okay, I'm not the only one. I think people should know that there is more to what it says on paper." Names have been changed and interviews condensed for clarity. Have a story you'd like to share? Email the writer at jessica.chou@refinery29.com