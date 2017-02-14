Why It Doesn’t Matter That My Husband Gave Me An Allowance

Can you talk a little bit about how that felt?

"I went from a pretty glamorous career to pretty much nothing. I didn’t have a phone because I couldn’t afford to pay a phone bill. If I wanted anything extra I had to ask his permission and that was degrading. I never had to ask for permission to spend money before."



So once your visa expired...

"I went back to the PR job. The plan was for me to save up and come back to do my master's in Canada. I was there for maybe a year and three or four months. By then, he was no longer supporting me, and I had my own salary, so we would visit each other. It was great — working at a hotel, I had breakfast and lunch covered, and I wasn't paying rent, and I entertained a lot for work so I got a lot of free dinners. Most of my salary went straight to myself and savings and trips with him."



When was the first time you two truly discussed finances?

"The first time we had a serious financial discussion was when I decided to move to Canada again, despite what I went through the first time. He asked me to move back to Vancouver with him after a year or so of doing long distance, and I said, 'No, that was the worst time of my life. I'm not going to do that again.' "He said, 'This time it will be different now that we know what we're getting ourselves into.' He told me, 'I'm covering everything, so you don't have to worry about it.' But I made sure he knew exactly what I was giving up, because I would have to turn down a promotion and go back to making zero money and living off him. And what if I wanted to do something without him there? He offered a joint credit card, but I wasn't comfortable with that — how would I know what is too much? I told him I'd rather have a fixed amount of cash given to me monthly so I can save it up."



How much money did you two agree on?

"I think initially I asked for $250, but it went down to $150 a month, and I can't remember why."