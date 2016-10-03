I Make $32,000 — & My Fiancé Makes $75,000

Can you talk about how your money habits have changed?

"Before I met him I was horrible with money, and my parents sat me down and told me I had to get things in order. Yes I was living with them rent-free, but I was making money and not saving any of it. So my parents gave me a monthly goal that I need to have x amount of savings in my account, and I paid for my cell-phone bill and my car insurance. So even before I met my fiancé, I had begun to get in the habit of saving.



"Then, I hate to be that girl, but when I met him my priorities really shifted to him rather than my friends. I used to go out, but in my area you have to pay a cover charge, and then get these insanely high-priced drinks. It was like $100 a night. But when we started dating, we were more into hanging out with each other — my fiancé is 32 and over the "going out" phase of his life — so I saved a lot there."