Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Not A Trophy Wife
Work & Money
I Want To Make $100k—& My BF Makes $35k
by
Jessica Chou
Work & Money
Why I Chose To Be A Stay-At-Home Mom While My Husband Makes $500,000
by
Jessica Chou
Not A Trophy Wife
I'm $100K In Debt — & My Partner Has A Wedding Fund, A House Fund & 2 Retirement...
by
Jessica Chou
Work & Money
I Used To Be The Breadwinner — & That Ruined My Marriage
by
Jessica Chou
More from Not A Trophy Wife
Work & Money
I Make $220,000 — & My Husband Makes $40,000
Jessica Chou
Apr 5, 2017
Work & Money
My Husband Makes $110,000 — & I Gave Up My Job For Him
Jessica Chou
Mar 22, 2017
Work & Money
Why It Doesn’t Matter That My Husband Gave Me An Allowance
Jessica Chou
Feb 14, 2017
Work & Money
My Husband Earns $170,000 — & I Make $45,000
"We’re like, okay, so how many houses do we need to buy before the passive income will feed our private school tuition?"
by
Jessica Chou
Work & Money
I Moved To Rio For My Husband — & I Couldn’t Work For A Year
by
Jessica Chou
Work & Money
My Boyfriend Makes $500,000 — & I Make $75,000
by
Jessica Chou
Work & Money
I Make $32,000 — & My Fiancé Makes $75,000
Several months ago, we polled more than 500 women and found that when it came to dating, heterosexual women were oftentimes coupling off with partners who
by
Jessica Chou
Work & Money
My Boyfriend Makes $160,000 — & I Make $80,000
In part two of our series,
Not A Trophy Wife
, we interview Liz, a 30-year-old writer in Brooklyn with a salary of $80,000. Her boyfriend's salary?
by
Jessica Chou
Work & Money
My Husband Makes $240,000 — & I Make $36,000
Earlier this year, we surveyed 656 millennial women to see how they feel about splitting the check on dates. As we started to look deeper into the numbers,
by
Jessica Chou
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted