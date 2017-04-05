I Make $220,000 — & My Husband Makes $40,000

"And you know, I get it, because he’s right. Even if I weren’t making as much money, I would be very upset to have gone through the training I went through, and then have to stay home with kids for so many years until they are in school, when I can get a part-time job. I can see where he’s coming from. I do think raising kids is a very valuable thing to do, and if you choose to do that by staying at home, there’s value in that work as well, and purpose in that work as well. I guess I get frustrated because I think there’s a societal pressure on people who feel like that’s not a man’s job to stay at home, but fathers are just as important as mothers. It irritates me that the mom is the one who is seen as the one who should stay home. I think having someone who loves and takes care of the children is really what your children need."