I'm $100K In Debt — & My Partner Has A Wedding Fund, A House Fund & 2 Retirement Funds

There have been months where it was like, can I not pay this month? But it takes so much for me to ask for help or ask for what I need. Part of the shame of not having a lot of money is being like no, no, no, I got this, I got my own way. I was trying to pay $500 a month, but after I graduated, I was like, hey listen, we should talk about this. I wasn’t sure if I could get a job, and I kept wondering, how should I think about this? Are we a unit? Are we a partnership? Or am I own my own? Do I have to move? It forced us to have those conversations early on, and I think we’re really strong because of it."