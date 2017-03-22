My Husband Makes $110,000 — & I Gave Up My Job For Him

"I go to the gym every day. I’m no gym rat by nature at all, I really don’t like working out, but it’s just a really good way to eat up a part of the day and also get some of my aggression out a little. Then I do a lot of grocery shopping, which also gives me something to do. I clean the house, but you can only do so much cleaning in a day. And I talk to my mom a lot — she’s been really good about supporting me. But I don’t get a lot of human interaction in a day, and my husband doesn’t get home until really late. I joke with my friends that I’m a housewife now. I’m a housewife. And I almost feel like I have to apologize for it, especially with my peers, or other women my age. I mean, it’s a good feeling to know that we are financially stable and fine without me having to work, but it’s almost like I’m ungrateful that I get to just sit at home and do what I want all day. So sometimes it’s like, oh, yeah, sorry for being a housewife. It’s not my ideal job right now. But it’s what my circumstances have left me."