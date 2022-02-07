At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I was fully responsible for myself when I started college at 18. I worked three jobs to support myself throughout the four years and I saved for a semester abroad (and also stupidly went into major credit card debt from that, which took years to pay off!). As mentioned previously, I also had student loans to cover room and board, which I aggressively paid off when I started earning six figures. When I first moved from Wisconsin to Seattle at 22, I was SUPER poor and learned to just deal with it, which meant living frugally, including no car for the first four years. I'm not sure how much of a safety net we have now in addition to our savings — definitely not with my parents. And while my husband's parents are not extremely wealthy, they might be able to help us if ABSOLUTELY necessary, though I would be horrified to ask them. Last year when my husband bought his truck we put 25% down and took out a loan at 3.5%. When he told his mom about this she offered to help us with a "private" loan through her at only 1%. It makes me laugh that she charges us interest, but it was a super nice and generous thing for her to do for her son... she also just recently took $500 off instead of giving us a Christmas present, which to me was WAY better than any junk we don't need!