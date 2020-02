Compression Therapy Isn’t Just For Athletes

Using compression bandages has also been found to have similar anti-inflammatory effects to a lymphatic drainage massage, specifically on areas like legs and ankles. They can reduce swelling and help increase blood flow — this method is often used by athletes and their trainers for wound care . Anyone can use compression bandages, but if you don't have an athletic trainer available to you you may find them a little tricky to put on yourself; watching YouTube video can help you figure out the correct technique.