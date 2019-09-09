When Janine Gordon, 22, went to play college soccer, she quickly learned that the sport was not for the faint of heart. "My freshman year...I got such bad shin splints, they turned into stress fractures. In pre-season, if one of us didn’t pass our fitness test, we’d all have to run the field 20 times."For Gordon and her teammates, spring training meant reporting to the school gym for weightlifting at 6 a.m. to beat the south Florida heat. During pre-season, they’d do two-a-days, practicing in the morning, then again at 8 p.m. And beyond the physical, there were restrictions to ensure they would be functioning at max capacity come game day. "There was a 48-hour rule," she says. "No [partying] for 48 hours before a game, and the night before, we had a 10 p.m. curfew. If someone violated the rule, coach would say, 'If you want to fly with the owls at night, you better be able to soar with the eagles in the morning.'"