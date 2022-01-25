Story from Gift Guides

These Valentine’s Gifts From Nordstrom Will Get Your Heart Racing

Amanda Randone
It's almost February, which means that—like it or not—the month of love is upon us. Time is running out to scoop up a very special gift for that very special someone, whether you're shopping for a significant other, a friend, a relative, or for yourself. If flower deliveries or chocolates won't do this year, we've got you—with a little help from Nordstrom.

If a department store could be someone's Valentine, Nordstrom would be ours. Its cyber shelves are stocked with gift-worthy purchases, from luxe beauty products to home decor finds to on-trend designer duds and more. However you plan on celebrating love this year, we're doing our best to play Cupid and have lined up the perfect present pairings based on the kind of person you might be shopping for. Check out our top picks from Nordstrom ahead and shop your way to your best Valentine's Day yet.
Advertisement

Monica Vinader Riva Large Diamond Hoop Earrings, $450

Shop This
Monica Vinader
Riva Large Diamond Hoop Earrings
$450.00
Nordstrom
Best For: That very special someone

Why They'll Love It: For a gift that's very ooh la la, the fine jewelry offerings from Monica Vinader seamlessly blend exclusivity with expression and craftsmanship. These irregular hoops lined with glinting diamonds are a unique go-to style to celebrate someone who is one of a kind.
DashDividers_1_500x100

MoMA Design Store Two-in-One Chess Checkers Set, $55

Shop This
MoMA
Two-in-one Chess & Checkers Set
$55.00
Nordstrom
Best For: The good art friend

Why They'll Love It: No feuds or plagiarism here, just the kind of friend who appreciates curator-approved home decor — like this bright, two-in-one chess-and-checkers board that doubles as a wooden box for supremely stylish storage.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Sugar Lips Set of 4 Candy Cubes, $32

Shop This
Sugarfina
Sugar Lips Set Of 4 Candy Cubes
$32.00
Nordstrom
Best For: The sweet tooth

Why They'll Love It: The next best thing to an actual kiss (and an ideal alternative for the pandemic-aware) are these candy cubes full of sugar-dusted, lip-shaped gummies in flavors of strawberry, cherry, and watermelon. A few for them... and a few for you.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Gucci Trademark Heart Chain Bracelet, $200

Shop This
Gucci
Trademark Heart Chain Bracelet
$200.00
Nordstrom
Best For: Your best friend

Why They'll Love It: Picture it: all the Y2K vibes of Tiffany & Co. heart tag necklace with that too-cool-for-school Gucci touch. Consider this 2022's take on the friendship bracelet that's totally grown up.
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100

Maude Drop Personal Massager & Vibrator, $45

Best For: You

Why They'll (You'll) Love It: With Maude's user-friendly, design-forward buys, you can treat yourself to some alone time or stock up on sex toys for couples' play. However you plan on using it, this gift is all about you, baby.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Cancelled Plans Introvert Candle, $32

Shop This
Cancelled Plans
Introvert Candle
$32.00
Nordstrom
Best For: The homebody

Why They'll Love It: For the person in your life who's all about social distancing—even when it's not being enforced—give them the gift they really want. Whatever their reason for staying home, they can enjoy it that much more with a hand-poured coconut and apricot wax candle.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Graphic Image Heart Lock Journal, $55

Shop This
Graphic Image
Heart Lock Journal
$55.00
Nordstrom
Best For: The writer

Why They'll Love It: If your valentine is in the throes of the 2022 journaling renaissance, you can't go wrong with this bright notebook with a working heart-shaped lock to keep their most treasured thoughts and dreams safe.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Estelle Colored Glass Stemless Wineglasses (Set of 2), $160

Shop This
Estelle
Set Of 6 Stemless Wineglasses
$160.00
Nordstrom
Best For: The budding sommelier

Why They'll Love It: For the person with whom you like to share a good glass of wine, take the ritual up a notch with colored, stemless tumblers that have a vintage charm. The brand is named after the founder's grandmother Estelle who instilled in her a love of treasure hunting.
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100

Cody Foster & Co. Groom & Groom Wedding Cake Ornament, $35 $12.25

Shop This
Cody Foster
Groom & Groom Wedding Cake Ornament
$12.25$35.00
Nordstrom
Best For: The newlyweds

Why They'll Love It: The holiday season may be over, but the cheer never fades when it comes to celebrating love. For the recently hitched couple who has their first Christmas on the horizon, get them an ornament they can look forward to using later in the year.
DashDividers_1_500x100

BP. Love Phone Chain, $10

Shop This
BP.
Love Phone Chain
$10.00
Nordstrom
Best For: The Gen Z valentine

Why They'll Love It: We're not even sure if Gen Z observes this international day of amore, but we're pretty sure they won't be able to resist the colorful beads of this fun phone chain.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Yves Saint Laurent L'Homme Eau de Toilette Fragrance, $62

Shop This
Yves Saint Laurent
L'homme Eau De Toilette Fragrance
$62.00
Nordstrom
Best For: The fragrance aficianado

Why They'll Love It: This woody YSL scent features fresh notes of bergamot, ginger, and ambery vetiver, making it equal parts luxurious and sensual.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid, $29

Shop This
Charlotte Tilbury
Magic Cream Face Moisturizer With Hyaluron...
$29.00
Nordstrom
Best For: The Beauty Guru

Why They'll Love It: Any skincare savant will adore this celebrity-approved moisturizer with hyaluronic acid to plump skin and leave it glowing.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Living

R29 Original Series

Advertisement