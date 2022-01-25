It's almost February, which means that—like it or not—the month of love is upon us. Time is running out to scoop up a very special gift for that very special someone, whether you're shopping for a significant other, a friend, a relative, or for yourself. If flower deliveries or chocolates won't do this year, we've got you—with a little help from Nordstrom.
If a department store could be someone's Valentine, Nordstrom would be ours. Its cyber shelves are stocked with gift-worthy purchases, from luxe beauty products to home decor finds to on-trend designer duds and more. However you plan on celebrating love this year, we're doing our best to play Cupid and have lined up the perfect present pairings based on the kind of person you might be shopping for. Check out our top picks from Nordstrom ahead and shop your way to your best Valentine's Day yet.
If a department store could be someone's Valentine, Nordstrom would be ours. Its cyber shelves are stocked with gift-worthy purchases, from luxe beauty products to home decor finds to on-trend designer duds and more. However you plan on celebrating love this year, we're doing our best to play Cupid and have lined up the perfect present pairings based on the kind of person you might be shopping for. Check out our top picks from Nordstrom ahead and shop your way to your best Valentine's Day yet.
Advertisement
Best For: That very special someone
Why They'll Love It: For a gift that's very ooh la la, the fine jewelry offerings from Monica Vinader seamlessly blend exclusivity with expression and craftsmanship. These irregular hoops lined with glinting diamonds are a unique go-to style to celebrate someone who is one of a kind.
Why They'll Love It: For a gift that's very ooh la la, the fine jewelry offerings from Monica Vinader seamlessly blend exclusivity with expression and craftsmanship. These irregular hoops lined with glinting diamonds are a unique go-to style to celebrate someone who is one of a kind.
Best For: The good art friend
Why They'll Love It: No feuds or plagiarism here, just the kind of friend who appreciates curator-approved home decor — like this bright, two-in-one chess-and-checkers board that doubles as a wooden box for supremely stylish storage.
Why They'll Love It: No feuds or plagiarism here, just the kind of friend who appreciates curator-approved home decor — like this bright, two-in-one chess-and-checkers board that doubles as a wooden box for supremely stylish storage.
Best For: The sweet tooth
Why They'll Love It: The next best thing to an actual kiss (and an ideal alternative for the pandemic-aware) are these candy cubes full of sugar-dusted, lip-shaped gummies in flavors of strawberry, cherry, and watermelon. A few for them... and a few for you.
Why They'll Love It: The next best thing to an actual kiss (and an ideal alternative for the pandemic-aware) are these candy cubes full of sugar-dusted, lip-shaped gummies in flavors of strawberry, cherry, and watermelon. A few for them... and a few for you.
Best For: Your best friend
Why They'll Love It: Picture it: all the Y2K vibes of Tiffany & Co. heart tag necklace with that too-cool-for-school Gucci touch. Consider this 2022's take on the friendship bracelet that's totally grown up.
Why They'll Love It: Picture it: all the Y2K vibes of Tiffany & Co. heart tag necklace with that too-cool-for-school Gucci touch. Consider this 2022's take on the friendship bracelet that's totally grown up.
Advertisement
Best For: You
Why They'll (You'll) Love It: With Maude's user-friendly, design-forward buys, you can treat yourself to some alone time or stock up on sex toys for couples' play. However you plan on using it, this gift is all about you, baby.
Why They'll (You'll) Love It: With Maude's user-friendly, design-forward buys, you can treat yourself to some alone time or stock up on sex toys for couples' play. However you plan on using it, this gift is all about you, baby.
Best For: The homebody
Why They'll Love It: For the person in your life who's all about social distancing—even when it's not being enforced—give them the gift they really want. Whatever their reason for staying home, they can enjoy it that much more with a hand-poured coconut and apricot wax candle.
Why They'll Love It: For the person in your life who's all about social distancing—even when it's not being enforced—give them the gift they really want. Whatever their reason for staying home, they can enjoy it that much more with a hand-poured coconut and apricot wax candle.
Best For: The writer
Why They'll Love It: If your valentine is in the throes of the 2022 journaling renaissance, you can't go wrong with this bright notebook with a working heart-shaped lock to keep their most treasured thoughts and dreams safe.
Why They'll Love It: If your valentine is in the throes of the 2022 journaling renaissance, you can't go wrong with this bright notebook with a working heart-shaped lock to keep their most treasured thoughts and dreams safe.
Best For: The budding sommelier
Why They'll Love It: For the person with whom you like to share a good glass of wine, take the ritual up a notch with colored, stemless tumblers that have a vintage charm. The brand is named after the founder's grandmother Estelle who instilled in her a love of treasure hunting.
Why They'll Love It: For the person with whom you like to share a good glass of wine, take the ritual up a notch with colored, stemless tumblers that have a vintage charm. The brand is named after the founder's grandmother Estelle who instilled in her a love of treasure hunting.
Advertisement
Best For: The newlyweds
Why They'll Love It: The holiday season may be over, but the cheer never fades when it comes to celebrating love. For the recently hitched couple who has their first Christmas on the horizon, get them an ornament they can look forward to using later in the year.
Why They'll Love It: The holiday season may be over, but the cheer never fades when it comes to celebrating love. For the recently hitched couple who has their first Christmas on the horizon, get them an ornament they can look forward to using later in the year.
Best For: The Gen Z valentine
Why They'll Love It: We're not even sure if Gen Z observes this international day of amore, but we're pretty sure they won't be able to resist the colorful beads of this fun phone chain.
Why They'll Love It: We're not even sure if Gen Z observes this international day of amore, but we're pretty sure they won't be able to resist the colorful beads of this fun phone chain.
Best For: The fragrance aficianado
Why They'll Love It: This woody YSL scent features fresh notes of bergamot, ginger, and ambery vetiver, making it equal parts luxurious and sensual.
Why They'll Love It: This woody YSL scent features fresh notes of bergamot, ginger, and ambery vetiver, making it equal parts luxurious and sensual.
Best For: The Beauty Guru
Why They'll Love It: Any skincare savant will adore this celebrity-approved moisturizer with hyaluronic acid to plump skin and leave it glowing.
Why They'll Love It: Any skincare savant will adore this celebrity-approved moisturizer with hyaluronic acid to plump skin and leave it glowing.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.