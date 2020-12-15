The Best Winter Boots Are All On Sale At Nordstrom Rack Right Now

The whole hanging-out-exclusively-outdoors thing was no big deal during summer and fall, but now that we're heading into the colder winter months, we're slightly more hesitant to accept that park-hang invitation. With that (and approaching holiday gift swaps) in mind, consider getting your friends and loved ones the kind of winter gear that'll keep them warm in any outdoor situation — which, for us, all starts with the right footwear.
From a stylish pair of platform Chelsea boots she can slip on for outdoor dining at her favorite restaurant to the waterproof duck boots she can lace up for a weekend hiking trip upstate, we rounded up the best winter boots to gift your sister, friend, or even yourself this season. And the best part? They're all on sale at Nordstrom Rack right now, with prices up to 70% off. Scroll on to check out all the covetable styles — and don't forget to find out her shoe size, first.
