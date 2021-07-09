Nordstrom Rack’s Best-Selling Home Items Are An Extra 25% Off

While excellent markdowns on premium brands from Cole Haan to Dyson can already be scored at Nordstrom Rack on the daily, our excitement is particularly piqued when the reader-favorite retailer doubles down on the deals. From now through July 18, Nordstrom Rack is offering an extra 25% off its Happy Home Sale stock — which just so happens to be filled with a smorgasbord of highly reviewed bestsellers across the bedding, bath, kitchen, and tech categories.
A Nordstrom Rack double-sale means discounts can be caught climbing all the way up to 85% off — and, at this particular event, we’ve already spotted a set of 74%-off Turkish bath towels with 700+ ratings, a four-pack of 83%-off plush pillows reviewers describe as "luxury hotel" quality, and a sweet 61%-off deal on one red-hot LeSportsac weekender bag. Although you still have a week (and change) left to shop the event, we imagine all this top-rated inventory will be the first to go. To help you hone in, we filled the slides ahead with a bundle of the best-selling goods currently on offer at Nordstrom Rack's home clearance sale.
