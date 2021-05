18 Plus-Size Nordstrom Styles That Are R29-Editor-Approved

We are all collectively coming out from under our pandemic-shaped rocks in a big way; planning everything from post-vaccine gatherings to concerts and pool-side Airbnb getaways . If you feel woefully unprepared in the what-to-wear-out-and-about department, then you're not alone and I'm here to help. During my scouting of cute plus-friendly outfits with strong warm-weather potential, I landed on a bounty of excellent plus-size options at Nordstrom — a retailer that's been on my radar a lot more this past year as its continued to expand its range of size-inclusive offerings . (It also doesn’t hurt that the brand'sa whole boatload of summery styles.)