3 Unexpected Ways To Master Fall Layering

Layering up for winter is often all about the formula — thick tights, cozy hats and gloves, chunky knits, oversized coats. But when it comes to the fall months, when the temperature can be as capricious as the rain forecast, the sartorial landscape can feel a bit more daunting. Without any clearly defined formulas or cues, mastering autumnal layers can seem like too much work, especially when you’re heading out the door before your first proper cup of coffee.
Instead of defaulting to throwing a tired cardigan into your bag, it’s time to get creative with a whole new approach to layering that goes beyond the predictable. Never tried socks with open-toe shoes? Now is the time. New to cozy button-downs paired with overalls? Keep reading. With the help of the latest collection from Nordstrom’s exclusive brand Treasure & Bond, we’ve put together three looks that are all about mastering creative outfit strategies for the months to come.
Just because crisp gusts are starting to take the place of beach breezes doesn’t mean you have to pack away your flowy dresses and skirts. The trick to extending the closet life of your favorite floral summer staples (and who doesn’t want to do that?) is all about how you style them. Get creative with streamlined, classic layers that will guarantee you stay warm while reducing bulk. As seen here, adding a gray borrowed-from-the-boys vest and a sharp button-down gives an outfit a distinctly collegiate, first-day-on-campus feel, in addition to keeping you toasty. A chunky brown belt with a statement buckle anchors the look. All you need to finish things off is a chic, sturdy brogue (don’t forget the cozy socks).
Cuffed boyfriend jeans and strappy heels are a no-brainer in August, and thanks to a couple of clever sartorial hacks, you can easily take the look well into the fall. With an outfit like the one here, an oversized but tailored blazer is your best friend. Use it as a top layer that not only adds polish to the outfit by creating a strong shoulder to juxtapose the slouch of the jean, but which also allows for multiple layers underneath. A plaid flannel (note how the sleeves of the blazer are pushed up just so for some serious je ne sais quoi cool) and a black tank will work overtime to keep your core warm.
Stylistically, it’s pretty hard to go wrong when you pair formfitting black overalls with a bold scarf wrapped high at the neck. Throw in a cozy, flannel button-down, and you’ve got the formula for an easy, eye-catching look that will take you from daytime sun to a chilly night out. When it comes to the bottom half of the outfit, opt for a low-heel boot, like the one seen here in taupe suede, that works for countless fall looks.
