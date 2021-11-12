Nordstrom’s Black Friday Deals Are Here Early — Here’s What’s Worth Shopping

Mercedes Viera
Who has the patience to wait until Black Friday to get those super deals? Luckily, you don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to get those hefty discounts on many of your favorite brands. Nordstrom got the ball rolling early with their up to 50% off Black Friday deals event. To guarantee all those gifts arrive just in time to be unwrapped for the holidays, we recommend taking advantage of this early deal. From big savings on Urban Decay to $200 off Casper mattresses, check off everything on your gift list — either for you or for others, we don't judge! — all in one place. Keep on scrolling to shop our picks for the best buys and steepest discounts to be found during this early Black Friday Nordstrom event.
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100

Fashion Early Black Friday Deals

Sam Edelman Lydell Mixed Media Combat Boot $179.95 $125.96

Combat boots with a comfortable twist. These lug-sole boots feature a ribbed knit detail on the side you definitely won't miss. They're exactly what your fall and winter closet is missing, equally good for stomping on city streets or country roads.

Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings $65 $48.75

Shop This
Zella
Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
$48.75$65.00
Nordstrom
Lounge in style and comfort with these bestselling Zella leggings. With 500+ reviews and 4.7 out of 5 stars rating, Nordstrom shoppers can't stop raving about these must-have bottoms.

True & Co True Body Lift Bra $58 $29

Shop This
True & Co
True Body Lift Bra
$29.00$58.00
Nordstrom
Everyone can always use a new unlined bra in their closet. This buttery-soft and supportive one from True & Co is half-off and top-rated. And if you're looking for some wired bras, Nordstrom has plenty of those on sale as well.

Thread & Supply Double Breasted Peacoat $58 $39.90

Shop This
Thread Supply
Double Breasted Peacoat
$39.90$58.00
Nordstrom
This peacoat from Thread & Supply has over 2,000 reviews with 4.3 out of 5 stars. We're not kidding. Effortless, this coat will add a flair of style to any simple fit.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Beauty Early Black Friday Deals

Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Eau de Toilette $72 $57.60

Shop This
Maison Margiela
Replica By The Fireplace Eau De Toilette F...
$57.60$72.00
Nordstrom
Smell like you've been sitting by the fireplace, with comforting notes of burning wood and chestnut. Almost 400 reviewers adore this fall-centric unisex fragrance. Plus, it's 20% off right now!

Urban Decay x Marvel 'Eternals' Eyeshadow Palette $65 $32.50

Shop This
Urban Decay x Marvel
'eternals' Eyeshadow Palette
$32.50$65.00
Nordstrom
Great news: the newest Urban Decay palette is half-off and going fast. The mix of colors lets you create a bright and bold look or a more daytime neutral eye, all in one compact palette. Even if you're not an MCU fan, you can still use it to create lots of holiday party looks.
Advertisement

Atelier Cologne Clémentine California Cologne Absolue $80 $64

Shop This
Atelier Cologne
Clémentine California Cologne Absolue
$64.00$80.00
Nordstrom
If you're more of a summer-scent-year-round kinda fragrance lover, then this Atelier cologne is for you. This 15% concentrate perfume is packed with citrus notes for a hint of sweetness, with a sandalwood and vetiver base.

Giorgio Armani Travel Size Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick Set $35 $24.50

Did someone say under Armani Makeup for under $25 This travel-sized set lets you (or your giftee) try out these bestselling essentials: the Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick in 405 Sultan, Eyes to Kill Classic Defining & Lengthening Mascara, and Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in 45 Gold Foil.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Home Early Black Friday Deals

Our Place Always Pan $145 $99

Shop This
Our Place
Always Pan Set
$99.00$145.00
Nordstrom
I'm sure you've heard of the Always Pan and its major sale right now — it's everywhere! Now you can get that same top-rated Always Pan in the colorway Heat for under $99 at Nordstrom.

Casper Original 11-Inch Hybrid Mattress $1,395 $1,185.75

Shop This
Casper
Original 11-inch Hybrid Mattress
$1185.75$1395.00
Nordstrom
With over 2,300 rave reviews, this organic Casper mattress is layered with 11-inch supportive memory foam over a spring coils base for that hybrid mattress feel. All for 15% off? If you've been looking for a new mattress, this is your sign.

Viking 2.5-Quart Stainless Steel Kettle $130 $79.99

Shop This
Viking
2.5-quart Stainless Steel Kettle
$79.99$130.00
Nordstrom
Aesthetically pleasing and functional? Yes, please. This stainless steel kettle with a glass lid is exactly what your kitchen needs this winter.

Nordstrom 400 Thread Count Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set $119 $71.40

Shop This
Nordstrom
400 Thread Count Organic Cotton Sateen She...
$71.40$119.00
Nordstrom
Made with 100% organic cotton sateen and 400 thread count, this Nordstrom brand bedding set includes flat and fitted sheets with two pillowcases. Plus, it's 40% off and it has 4 out of 5 ratings with 360 reviews. Your bed will thank you for it.
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement