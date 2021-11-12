Nordstrom’s Black Friday Deals Are Here Early — Here’s What’s Worth Shopping

Who has the patience to wait until Black Friday to get those super deals? Luckily, you don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to get those hefty discounts on many of your favorite brands. Nordstrom got the ball rolling early with their up to 50% off Black Friday deals event. To guarantee all those gifts arrive just in time to be unwrapped for the holidays, we recommend taking advantage of this early deal. From big savings on Urban Decay to $200 off Casper mattresses, check off everything on your gift list — either for you or for others, we don't judge! — all in one place. Keep on scrolling to shop our picks for the best buys and steepest discounts to be found during this early Black Friday Nordstrom event.
Fashion Early Black Friday Deals
Combat boots with a comfortable twist. These lug-sole boots feature a ribbed knit detail on the side you definitely won't miss. They're exactly what your fall and winter closet is missing, equally good for stomping on city streets or country roads.
Lounge in style and comfort with these bestselling Zella leggings. With 500+ reviews and 4.7 out of 5 stars rating, Nordstrom shoppers can't stop raving about these must-have bottoms.
Everyone can always use a new unlined bra in their closet. This buttery-soft and supportive one from True & Co is half-off and top-rated. And if you're looking for some wired bras, Nordstrom has plenty of those on sale as well.
This peacoat from Thread & Supply has over 2,000 reviews with 4.3 out of 5 stars. We're not kidding. Effortless, this coat will add a flair of style to any simple fit.
Beauty Early Black Friday Deals
Smell like you've been sitting by the fireplace, with comforting notes of burning wood and chestnut. Almost 400 reviewers adore this fall-centric unisex fragrance. Plus, it's 20% off right now!
Great news: the newest Urban Decay palette is half-off and going fast. The mix of colors lets you create a bright and bold look or a more daytime neutral eye, all in one compact palette. Even if you're not an MCU fan, you can still use it to create lots of holiday party looks.
If you're more of a summer-scent-year-round kinda fragrance lover, then this Atelier cologne is for you. This 15% concentrate perfume is packed with citrus notes for a hint of sweetness, with a sandalwood and vetiver base.
Did someone say under Armani Makeup for under $25 This travel-sized set lets you (or your giftee) try out these bestselling essentials: the Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick in 405 Sultan, Eyes to Kill Classic Defining & Lengthening Mascara, and Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in 45 Gold Foil.
Home Early Black Friday Deals
I'm sure you've heard of the Always Pan and its major sale right now — it's everywhere! Now you can get that same top-rated Always Pan in the colorway Heat for under $99 at Nordstrom.
With over 2,300 rave reviews, this organic Casper mattress is layered with 11-inch supportive memory foam over a spring coils base for that hybrid mattress feel. All for 15% off? If you've been looking for a new mattress, this is your sign.
Aesthetically pleasing and functional? Yes, please. This stainless steel kettle with a glass lid is exactly what your kitchen needs this winter.
Made with 100% organic cotton sateen and 400 thread count, this Nordstrom brand bedding set includes flat and fitted sheets with two pillowcases. Plus, it's 40% off and it has 4 out of 5 ratings with 360 reviews. Your bed will thank you for it.
