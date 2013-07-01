Misha Nonoo's colorful crop of separates and evening gowns have wowed us ever since they debuted their first collection in fall '11. But now, for resort '14, the designer's progressive eye has become all the more clear. Nonoo has reigned in a wide spectrum of colors, prints, and silhouettes to make what's old feel new again. We're talking about ombre, drop-waist dresses, striped bell bottoms, and primary-colored evening gowns, all paired with throwback Adidas slip-ons and sneaks.
Some of our favorite moments come with a playful yet grown-up cloud print found on shorts, sweaters, and pants that would funk up any day-to-night look, and creative use of sheer paneling that makes a blue T-shirt and navy dress all the more interesting. Guess we should dust off those shower shoes and start saving for the stock to come in the fall, huh?
Click through for 36 awesome Nonoo looks to start loving now.
Photos: Courtesy of Nonoo