One Tube Of This Under-$10 Mascara Sells Every 9 Seconds In The U.K.

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
Discovering a new favorite mascara is like finally finding the perfect bra — you know, that one, that's snug in all the right ways and makes you feel ready for anything when you wear it. It's a celebratory moment, if only in the smallest way.
That's exactly how thousands of women are feeling in the U.K. right now since they tried No7's The Full 360 Mascara, with one tube being sold every nine seconds on average. The mascara, which just launched last month, promises to give lashes va-va-voom factor with just one coat — and the more you build, the more dramatic and longer your lashes get. Plus, there's zero clumping and 12-hour wear, all for just under $10.
Just one look at the comments on the brand's Instagram and you'll see the rave reviews: "You will be amazed at the results. No clumps, lumps or particles to irritate your eyes. It's heavenly," one fan wrote. Fortunately for those of us who want to get in on the mascara revolution stateside, the formula just launched in drugstores this year, where it's bound to sell out as quickly here as it has overseas.
Just in case it flies off shelves before you can grab your own, we've rounded up a few alternatives that hold their own against our new favorite, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.