With the release of the pre-fall '14 collection, the Italian fashion label has not only supplied a lookbook of strong outfits, pieced together with a mix of all kinds of media — tassels, sparkle, felt, leather, feathers, lace, the works — but the collection also features a different kind of footwear. Its sneaks-with-anything approach to style gets our wheels turning, and we're dreaming up all the new looks our slip-ons are desperately seeking. Something tells us our feet don't even miss those heels. See five prime examples in the slides ahead of outfits that have no shortage of sole.