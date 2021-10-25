The Switch OLED is an incredible console. For me, it exceeded the hype in terms of aesthetics and performance. (I haven't used it enough to see if the battery is significantly better, but so far so good.) As someone who uses the Switch about 60/40 leaning towards handheld play primarily, I think this is worth the upgrade for the improved display and audio from built-in speakers; if you tend to play with the Switch docked into the TV, then it probably isn't worth upgrading to a new console unless you were already considering doing so or are a real Nintendo hypebeast.