Sure, we may have cracked open a few medicine cabinets during our lifetime, and maybe even peeked behind a closed bedroom door or two trying to get relief from a snoozy dinner party. But we draw the line at snooping in a bedside table. We have boundaries.



Instead, we politely asked some of our favorite models, celebrities, and businesswomen to share the beauty essentials they keep in their top drawers — because what a woman reaches for after dark can tell you a lot about who she is. Ahead, Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, Shay Mitchell, and more celebs share the creams, balms, and brushes they rely on for a good beauty sleep.

