Welcome To Fangirl Fall: Football Merch Is Fashion Now

Per tradition, 2022 brought forth a chaotic salad of sartorial trends: coastal grandmother, Barbiecore, Horse Girl. We saw leather trenches, Hawaiian shirts, Western boots (welcome palate cleansers on the heels of the stubborn, lingering prairie dress phenomenon). And while the new year is, indeed, fast approaching, there's still ample time for yet another sartorial obsession to take hold.
On that note, allow us to introduce you to "fancore," an answer to the delicacy of the whole balletcore phenomenon. It's the less dainty, cold weather-appropriate, athletics-inspired moment we've all been waiting for. It's democratic: designed for the tried and true football loyalists and the less, umm, committed spectators. Consider the timing at hand: Football season is looming. Inevitably, there will be games to watch and teams to stan. And if you plan on screening any football this season — or being in the general vicinity of other people who are committed to football spectatorship — you might as well seize the sartorial opportunity therein. We're talking vintage team tees, classic dad hats, beanies, and oversized coach jackets.
So, in service of your impending Fangirl Fall, we've culled together the trendiest NFL merch on the market. Whether you're heading to a tailgate, or the club, rest assured that you're spearheading a fashion movement in the process. As the old adage goes: clear eyes, cute tops, can't lose.