Welcome To Fangirl Fall: Football Merch Is Fashion Now

On that note, allow us to introduce you to "fancore," an answer to the delicacy of the whole balletcore phenomenon. It's the less dainty, cold weather-appropriate, athletics-inspired moment we've all been waiting for. It's democratic: designed for the tried and true football loyalists and the less, umm, committed spectators. Consider the timing at hand: Football season is looming. Inevitably, there will be games to watch and teams to stan. And if you plan on screening any football this season — or being in the general vicinity of other people who are committed to football spectatorship — you might as well seize the sartorial opportunity therein. We're talking vintage team tees, classic dad hats, beanies, and oversized coach jackets.