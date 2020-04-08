3:45 a.m. — I drive to work, which takes less than 10 minutes. Having a car is expensive, but public transportation doesn't run this early, nor is there a very direct route from my place to work anyway. I bought my car from family and am paying them back as quickly as I can. I prioritized aggressively paying off my student loans and three months after finishing those off, my 13-year-old car decided it wanted to cross the automotive rainbow bridge. I was loaned the money for my new car without interest or a payback timeline, but I don't want to leave my family without that money for long. I bought my car in September 2018 and hope to have it fully paid back by the end of this year. I still owe $6,000. I also opted for a car with four wheel drive, because if there's snow, I'm in a job where we definitely go into work. When I arrive at work, the first thing I do is go to the break room to grab a necessary cup of Earl Grey tea to help wake me up more.