6 p.m. — I head out of the office, lugging all my bags from the weekend. On my way to the subway, I stop at Starbucks and grab an iced coffee with almond milk. I desperately need a pick-me-up, since I am headed to yoga and need all the caffeine I can get my hands on due to that early bus. I need to kill some time, so I stop in Lively to check out their bra selection. Very cute bras, but the sales girl fitted me completely wrong. After trying on some bras, I check the time and bolt to yoga. Plot twist: I meet F., a guy whom I have been on a couple of dates with, at hot yoga, which I begged him to do with me. It was his first class, and he was so nervous that I saw sweat dripping down before we even entered the heated room. I bought a package earlier in the month, so I use that to pay for this class. $3.64