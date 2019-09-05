9 a.m. — There's a lot going on at work right now, but I really just cannot make myself motivated to complete any projects. I think I've been experiencing a bit of burnout. I take medication for anxiety and depression, and it's usually under control pretty well. After a stressful period of crunch time at work, it gets worse, though. I'm not in love with my job, but I wouldn't want to do anything else either. I just get in a state of existential dread, and it takes a few days to pass. I wish I could take more time for myself during these periods, but the show must go on. I used to be in therapy and I probably should still go, but I can't really afford it while paying off all of my college/early-20s debt. I have to just grit my teeth, dig in, and wait for it to pass.