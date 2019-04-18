You're Not The Only One Who Feels Guilty About Eating At Chick-Fil-A

Speaking of cheap, that was one of the other reasons people I spoke with could justify the purchase. A former colleague told me that he knew someone who would eat at the chain, but donate the same amount he spent there to an LGBTQ organization to absolve him from his sins. Meanwhile the nameless writer friend noted that he felt slightly better about his Chick-fil-A purchases because they were so rare: he only went two to three times a year, in his estimation, with orders that totaled around twenty dollars. The Austin-based woman said that she tries to maintain a healthy diet, so a visit to Chick-fil-A was rare and already seen as a “cheat” — that its business practices added to the idea that it was "bad" or a "naughty indulgence." "I already feel guilty for going there for health reasons," she said. "Its whole backstory is just … look, it’s all bad."