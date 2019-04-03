Inside The Trader Joe's Black Market — Where Everything Bagel Seasoning Costs $22

After the tea arrived, “I just checked the box to see if there was any kind of ‘best if used by’ date but I can't see one. So who knows how old it is, but it seems exactly the same,” she told Refinery29 via Facebook message. Arneson got hooked on this particular tea after a coworker brought some back from Las Vegas, so she decided to buy some for herself; she says that if she had noticed the tea wasn’t being sold by Trader Joe’s, she would have looked for an official alternative. Failing that, she probably still would have bought it from “Alvinztore Inc.,” who declined to comment for this story.