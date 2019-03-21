Chick-Fil-A Gave $1.8 Million To Anti-LGBTQ Groups After It Said It Wouldn't

A recent ThinkProgress report has revealed that Chick-Fil-A donated $1.8 million to queer-phobic organizations, after years of insisting that the company doesn’t have a political agenda.
In 2017, the Chick-Fil-A Foundation donated a total of $9.9 million to non-profit groups – $1.8 million of which went to a trifecta of homophobic organizations including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Paul Anderson Youth Home in Georgia, and the Salvation Army.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which requires participating students to sign a Sexual Purity Statement, received $1,653,416 from the Chick-Fil-A Foundation. The Paul Anderson Youth Home holds that same-sex marriage is a "rage against Jesus Christ and His values" and received $6,000 from Chick-Fil-A (in June 2017 the company announced it will no longer support this group). And the Salvation Army received $150,000 despite its long history of queer-phobia.
In a statement to CBS Money Watch, the company denied the claims: "To suggest that our efforts in supporting these organizations was focused on suppressing a group of people is misleading and inaccurate."
Earlier today, Chick-Fil-A also added that reports like these were, "driving an inaccurate narrative" by accusing the company of donating money to discriminatory organizations. But the Internet has receipts. (Not to mention the kitchen hacks to curb your Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich cravings, should you choose to boycott.)
p.s. if you absolutely crave chick-fil-a, the secret trick to do it yourself is to marinate your chicken in pickle brine for 30 min before coating and frying it.— maura quint (@behindyourback) March 21, 2019
don't go to chick-fil-a. https://t.co/SqvXnpcaSu
