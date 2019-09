Looking For Friends In A New City? This Will Help

Rubin says forming a routine is a great way to turn acquaintances you see every day into friends. People tend to go to the samecoffee shop or the gym around the same time every day. If you do too, you’ll likely start to see the same faces around, and recognize people. If you see someone enough, you can introduce yourself. “Research shows we tend to like people more the more we see them ,” Rubin says. “So try to make friends with someone at your morning yoga or spin class. Or someone you always see at the dog park. When you’re out, look around and see if there’s anyone you could connect with.”