The unspoken rule of walking down the streets in this city is to put on your best poker face and look straight ahead. That means don't make eye contact, smile, or stop and stare at someone — the cardinal sin of the streets. But this is New York — a city where people constantly push boundaries and inspire with their personal style. If we did follow that old-school rule, we'd miss spotting these women and their fresh takes on fall beauty, and that would be worse than standing on the wrong side of the escalator during rush hour.
From an unexpected mix of silver eyeshadow and peach blush to dark-blue brows (yes, you read that correctly), these 12 makeup combos are subtle yet impactful at the same time — inspiring us to rethink our own looks for the season. And since we know you'll want to get in on the action yourselves, we asked makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci to pass on some of her expert application techniques, as well as which Maybelline products will help you recreate this at home.
Click ahead for a dozen images that prove just how beautiful breaking that stop-and-stare rule can be. But the one about the escalator is still valid, though.
From an unexpected mix of silver eyeshadow and peach blush to dark-blue brows (yes, you read that correctly), these 12 makeup combos are subtle yet impactful at the same time — inspiring us to rethink our own looks for the season. And since we know you'll want to get in on the action yourselves, we asked makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci to pass on some of her expert application techniques, as well as which Maybelline products will help you recreate this at home.
Click ahead for a dozen images that prove just how beautiful breaking that stop-and-stare rule can be. But the one about the escalator is still valid, though.