While some retailers are already promoting holiday releases (yes, before we've even brought out the sweaters) we're here to remind you that it's still technically summer for a few more weeks. Translation? Go ahead and bask in frozen drinks and open-toe shoes while you still can. But when you are ready to start switching gears to fall, we're also here to remind you of all the goodness that comes with the autumn season. There's new tv programming and fresh hair trends, plus our favorite hot coffee orders. But for us beauty obsessives, we can't forget about all the new products.
As you switch out the clothes in your wardrobe, retailers like Ulta Beauty are also refreshing their aisles. From easy-to-use magnetic lashes to bouncy moisturizers, check out all the newness coming to Ulta Beauty in September, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.