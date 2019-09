While some retailers are already promoting holiday releases (yes, before we've even brought out the sweaters) we're here to remind you that it's still technically summer for a few more weeks. Translation? Go ahead and bask in frozen drinks and open-toe shoes while you still can. But when you are ready to start switching gears to fall, we're also here to remind you of all the goodness that comes with the autumn season. There's new tv programming and fresh hair trends , plus our favorite hot coffee orders. But for us beauty obsessives, we can't forget about all the new products.