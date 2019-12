15 Gifts To Give Your Partner If You’re In A New Relationship

"When I am looking for a gift for anyone, my guiding force is, 'Would I want this myself?'” says Liz Goldwyn,author, filmmaker, and founder of The Sex Ed "If you are coveting something you get for another person, then you are on the right track!" Additionally, another thing that will help you retain a sense of calm about gifting a new partner? Don't put so much pressure on yourself as the gift-er: "I think that the worst thing you could do is try to give this person the best gift they’ve ever received in their life," sex and relationship expert Shan Boodram tells Refinery29. "I think that this [gesture] is really about laying the foundation to say that, 'I know you, I’m getting to know you, and I'm looking forward to what next year has in store.'" With that in mind, the 15 gifts here are a great place to start for any new couple.