15 Gifts To Give Your Partner If You’re In A New Relationship

Gift shopping for your partner (even if you're in a long-term relationship) can be a source of stress around the holidays. And if you're newly dating? Well, it can sometimes even be tricky to know if gift-exchanging of any kind is actually on the table.
However, we're here to help ease any holiday shopping jitters — which is exactly why we tapped some dating and relationship experts to share their best tips for finding a great gift for your partner. (Even the R29 shopping experts learned a thing or two from their wise words of wisdom!)
"When I am looking for a gift for anyone, my guiding force is, 'Would I want this myself?'” says Liz Goldwyn, author, filmmaker, and founder of The Sex Ed. "If you are coveting something you get for another person, then you are on the right track!" Additionally, another thing that will help you retain a sense of calm about gifting a new partner? Don't put so much pressure on yourself as the gift-er: "I think that the worst thing you could do is try to give this person the best gift they’ve ever received in their life," sex and relationship expert Shan Boodram tells Refinery29. "I think that this [gesture] is really about laying the foundation to say that, 'I know you, I’m getting to know you, and I'm looking forward to what next year has in store.'" With that in mind, the 15 gifts here are a great place to start for any new couple.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.