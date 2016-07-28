How To Dress Amazing When You're Super Busy & Not A Millionaire

"I think we often make the mistake of identifying staples as neutrals. Blue jeans, black jeans, white shirts, etc. But I like to tell my clients that staples can be anything that will turn up an outfit or is a vibrant starting point for one. If we always pull out blue jeans as our staple, chances are, the rest of the look will flow with that neutral uniform. That's great some of the time. But if you find yourself getting bored and kind of don't know where to start, I would always start with something vibrant, fun, and comfortable (like these pants) that can be worn often in a variety of ways. They become a staple by simply providing [a base] for a range of looks."

