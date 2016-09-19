What Your Favorite '00s Perfume Says About You

As the age-old adage goes: The more things change, the more they stay the same. At least that's the case in the perfume world. If you were one of the many who spritzed themselves silly with Elizabeth Arden Sunflowers, CK One, or Tommy Girl, chances are you're still searching for a fragrance that falls in line with what initially attracted you to those bottles.



And while perfume trends have become decidedly more sophisticated as of late, a lot of the mists that are rolling out for fall share similarities with our favorite notes of yesteryear. So, ahead, we've offered up a little test. We've paired new-to-market fragrances with the throwback scents they're most similar to, making it easy (and fun) to find a spritz you'll love.



Whether you're drawn to the fruity florals of Clinique Happy, or a sexy scent like Jean Paul Gaultier Classique, you'll find a new fragrance steeped in the same feeling ahead. Now, all you have to do is take a look back.

