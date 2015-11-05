Let's face it: We all have go-to makeup looks that enliven us, even in the direst of situations. For some this may be a swipe of red lipstick, for others it's a glossy cat-eye — heck, it may even be both. But when was the last time you switched your classics for something a little more outré?



Now, we know what you're thinking: These are beauty classics for a reason. Why fix what's not broken? Hear us out. Sometimes, injecting a little color or altering the finish of your favorite technique can make your look even better — not to mention a lot more fun. We scoured this season's runways and discovered that many makeup artists are opting for new, innovative renditions of tried-and-true classics. Find out how to get the looks, ahead.

