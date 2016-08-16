15 Smart Ways To Upgrade Your New Apartment

Whether you're moving to your dream apartment or one that needs some work, every place can benefit from some small upgrades here and there. But when you've spent a ton on the move itself, the last thing you want to do is invest lots of money in new devices and accessories.
Luckily, advances in tech mean you can keep costs down and still be better organized, more connected, and happier in your space. From getting all of your charging cables under wraps (literally) to finding the coolest lights for your bedroom to planting flowers that require zero care, here are 15 products guaranteed to make you love your new — or existing — place even more.
You may not want to ever leave your apartment again after these additions. (And your friends will love your pad, too.)
Moving is the worst. And the best. It can signal a fresh start or a devastating end. Whatever your style, wherever you settle, at the end of day, the most important thing is you find a place to call home. Check out more from our Get The F Out moving package here.
