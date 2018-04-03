When it comes to serving up street-style-ready threads and kicks we'll wear nonstop, we can always count on adidas Originals to follow through. A few wardrobe mainstays that come to mind: the classic white sneaks we've worn to death (and then some), the throwback track pants that deliver an instant cool factor to every lewk, and the fanny packs that let us go hands-free and still look fresh. Suffice it to say, we're never really shocked when the brand manages to one-up itself — which isn't to say we aren't totally pumped just the same. Our most recent adidas Originals obsession: Arkyn, the sportswear company's new sneaker, which will be joined by a full-range apparel line dropping April 5.
Inspired by the vintage styles of yesterday, but created with all the technical advances of tomorrow in mind (read: futuristic laces, bold color mashups, and breathable mesh), the shoe is a testament to rule-breaking, boundary-pushing women. That message becomes even more apparent when considering the line's creative muses: model and aspiring photog Kendall Jenner, pro soccer player Florencia Galarza, artist Ana Kras, DJ Syv de Blare, and Meta Flora founder Marisa Competello. Get a first peek at the stunning campaign ahead — shot by Bronx-based photographer Renell Medrano in the personal spaces of the creators and forward-thinkers the line heroes. But be forewarned: We can't guarantee you'll leave this page without wanting to scoop up at least one of these picks come April 5.
Ana Kras, shot by Renell Medrano.
Kendall Jenner, shot by Renell Medrano.
Florencia Galarza, shot by Renell Medrano.
Marisa Competello, shot by Renell Medrano.
Syv de Blare, shot by Renell Medrano.
