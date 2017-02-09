We have to admit: This hands-free move does keep your important belongings close and safe against your body, and gives any look an unexpected punch. Sure, it may look off-putting at first, but when you think about the practicality and freshness of it, there's really nothing not to love. Click on to see how it's being done, and let us know in the comments below if you'll be trying it out for yourself. In the meantime, we'll be anxiously waiting to see if it gains any traction at Fashion Week...