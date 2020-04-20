9:30 a.m. — I drink my coffee in the shower. I would definitely recommend, just make sure your mug has a lid. I consider doing commission drawings or paintings of people's pets. I hate that every hobby has to be turned into a hustle.



10:30 a.m. — It's shaping up to be a sunny and 70-degree day. Tomorrow and Monday are set to be low 30s and snowing (that's Denver for you), so I plan on spending as much time outside as possible. I head out to the back patio and cut out a ton of fabric pieces to sew face masks. I purchased my first sewing machine last week. I found a good one on sale for $109 and then spent about another $150 on fabrics and supplies. An aunt of mine sent me $200 to help get me going. Again, I cannot overstate what a privilege it is to have financially stable adults that want to help me.



11 a.m. — I've been sprouting plants and I am excited to start gardening in earnest. Now that I've been furloughed, I will have more energy to put into it. I have sprouts from some bok choy, lettuce, cabbage, celery, and carrots from cuttings of veggies I've bought. I also have three different types of tomato and green bean seeds that are starting to poke through too!



12 p.m. — I finally start making food. I make two eggs with cheese on toast and throw on some sliced tomato, mayo, and hot sauce. I really like cooking my own food, and I'm glad I get to take my time now. I could make breakfast in the morning before work, but it is so worth it to sleep in and get food at the hospital instead. It definitely adds up, but the quality of life improvement is worth it.



3 p.m. — I have a salad for a late lunch. I am starting to get a migraine and I pass out hard on the couch with the dog for about two and a half hours.



6 p.m. — Trivia night! We have a group of about 30 people who are playing across the country. We come in second and barely miss our chance to own the grand prize: Roller Coaster Tycoon.



8:30 p.m. — We order wings for pickup from a nearby joint. F. treats this time and we fall asleep around 11.



Daily Total: $0