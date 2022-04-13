The Worst Thing You Can Be In The Ultimatum Is Child-Free

And unfortunately, The Ultimatum plays out as a microcosm of this. After this speech from Colby, Nate then makes the seemingly rash decision to propose to Lauren, despite the fact that nothing has been resolved. At the end of the day, she still doesn't want children while he has consistently stated it’s his number one priority in life. As part of his "fake ass" — in the words of contestant April Marie — proposal, he states that he is happy to sacrifice having children to be with her. But it is clear that what has actually happened is that he has started to panic after watching each of the women he had planned on choosing for his three-week trial choose someone else.