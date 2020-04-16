7 Netflix Food Documentaries To Add To Your Binge-Watch List

If you were asked to name your all-time favorite pastime and you just couldn't choose between eating and watching movies, food documentaries will most definitely be your ultimate source of amusement. Just your luck, Netflix, the streaming service that makes it easy to turn on the perfect film without having to get off your couch and put away that bag of chips that's all too comfortable nestled in your lap, has an array of food documentaries that are available to watch right now.
Netflix has soothing food content that celebrates the art of cooking. It also offers food films that explore the seedier side of the hospitality industry. Ahead we've compiled a list of our favorite food docs that are currently on the streaming service.
Look through the list, then grab a slice, hit play, and forget about having to choose between your two most beloved hobbies.