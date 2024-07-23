Lou Pearlman Targeted Latino Youth In His Boy Band Scams

The docuseries sheds light on how crimes that took place more than two decades ago are still affecting people today — at a time when many of us have moved past displaying Tiger Beat posters of our favorite '90s-era boy banders. It also digs into allegations that Pearlman was a predator. While former members have called him out for inappropriate behavior like asking to see how fit certain members of the boy bands were, the docu-series didn’t find any victims to speak out against Pearlman. While it tried to delve into the power dynamics between Pearlman and the boy bands, it didn’t execute it well. For example, the team behind the series could have tapped experts to speak on how Pearlman’s exploitation of young men could lead to more egregious physical and sexual abuse. Instead, all the series does is mention possible allegations and move on.