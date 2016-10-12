Everyone Is Wearing This Shadow Trend — Here's How To Pull It Off

Roughly 100 people die every day of breast cancer in the U.S. — and virtually all of these deaths are from metastatic breast cancer. That's individual people — moms, daughters, sisters, friends — multifaceted women for whom cancer is just one thing, not everything. Over the first 11 days of October, we are telling the stories of these women who have found strength in their sense of self, power in their beauty, and who refuse to let an incurable, deadly disease tell their story for them.



Meet Justine, a woman living with stage IV breast cancer. Since her diagnosis in 2004, she has made it her priority to live her life to the fullest — and with a lot of laughter. "Now that my time is running out, I enjoy things that I didn't enjoy before," Justine says. "Being terminal means grasping every moment that life gives you. I'm taking life by the balls, and I'm gonna have fun."

