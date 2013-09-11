Maybe it's those pink, plaid, bow-neck tops we were cruelly forced to wear on picture day, but we've never been big on blouses. T-shirts and sweatshirts are much more our speed. Luckily, sporty tops are currently undergoing a renaissance — and, perhaps inspired by Kenzo's iconic tiger sweatshirts, more high-end designers are jumping into the sport-top lane than ever before.
We rounded up our 10 favorite takes on the trend from Neiman Marcus. From Theory's laminated sweatshirt and Michael Kors' sleek ribbed-knit tee to Stella McCartney's "put a (gigantic, coral) bird on it" version, the 10 tees and sweats ahead are as easy as ever — and actually elegant, too.