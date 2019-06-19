What won't we try to get a clear complexion, right? While it’s always best to see your doctor or dermatologist first for a professional recommendation, there are some drug-free, straight-from-the-earth options out there, too. Natural ingredients aren’t necessarily always better than products created in a lab, but they can have many beneficial properties and fewer irritants, so they’re definitely worth checking out — especially if nothing else seems to be working for you.
Plants and spices have been used in skin care for centuries, and many of them are ideal for calming inflammation, killing bacteria, unclogging pores — all things acne-prone skin needs desperately. As an added bonus, you can find a lot of these in their purest forms in your local health-food store, which makes them more affordable than other top-shelf beauty products. To help get you started, we rounded up 10 of the most common natural acne eradicators. They may not be miracle cures (we wish it were as easy as dipping our face into a sink full of tea-tree oil, but that's just an easy way to burn your face off), but they can help make your journey to clear skin that much easier.
Whether you simply keep these ingredients in mind the next time you’re on a Sephora shopping spree, or you decide to head to the local food co-op and get crafty with oils, these are the plants, waters, spices, and herbs to turn to when there are zits a-brewing.
